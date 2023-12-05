Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Morgan County, Illinois. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Morgan County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rochester High School at Jacksonville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Jacksonville, IL

Jacksonville, IL Conference: Central State Eight

Central State Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Routt Catholic High School