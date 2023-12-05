Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Monroe County, Illinois today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Waterloo High School at Red Bud High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Red Bud, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.