Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in McLean County, Illinois, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ridgeview High School at Roanoke-Benson High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Roanoke, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvary Christian Academy at Fisher High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Fisher, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cornerstone Christian Academy at Tri-Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Downs, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Plains High School at University High School - Normal
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Normal, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bloomington High School at Prairie Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Fairbury, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Joseph-Ogden High School at Normal West High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Normal, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
