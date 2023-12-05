Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McHenry County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in McHenry County, Illinois today, we've got what you need.
McHenry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodstock North High School at Marengo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Marengo, IL
- Conference: Kishwaukee River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
