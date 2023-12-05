Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McDonough County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in McDonough County, Illinois? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
McDonough County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Macomb High School at Farmington Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Farmington, IL
- Conference: Prairieland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
