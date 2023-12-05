Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Mason County, Illinois today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Mason County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Illini Central High School at Hartsburg-Emden High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5

6:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Hartsburg, IL

Hartsburg, IL Conference: Tomahawk

Tomahawk How to Stream: Watch Here

Midwest Central High School at Astoria High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5

6:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Astoria, IL

Astoria, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rushville-Industry High School at Havana High School