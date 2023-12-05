Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Madison County, Illinois? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Madison County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Alton-Wood River High School at Staunton High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Staunton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mater Dei High School - Breese at Highland High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Highland, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edwardsville High School at O'Fallon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: O Fallon, IL
- Conference: Southwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Civic Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Bethalto, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roxana High School at Freeburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Freeburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marquette High School - Alton at Father McGivney Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Glen Carbon, IL
- Conference: Prairie State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
