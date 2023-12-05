If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Macoupin County, Illinois, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Macoupin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Alton-Wood River High School at Staunton High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 5

5:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Staunton, IL

Staunton, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt. Olive High School at Calvary Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

6:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Springfield, IL

Springfield, IL Conference: MSM

MSM How to Stream: Watch Here

North Mac High School at Auburn High School - Auburn