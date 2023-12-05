Macon County, Illinois has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Macon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Eisenhower High School - Decatur at Sacred Heart-Griffin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Springfield, IL

Springfield, IL Conference: Central State Eight

Central State Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran School Association High School at Arthur Christian School