Should you bet on MacKenzie Entwistle to light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Nashville Predators meet up on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will MacKenzie Entwistle score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Entwistle stats and insights

  • Entwistle has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken one shot in one game against the Predators this season, but has not scored.
  • Entwistle has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Predators are conceding 77 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Entwistle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:34 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:58 Away L 3-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:28 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:00 Home W 4-3
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 11:46 Away L 7-3
11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:10 Home L 3-2
11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:17 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:06 Home L 4-2
11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:53 Away L 4-3
11/9/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:39 Away W 5-3

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

