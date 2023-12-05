The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-2) host the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-3) after winning four straight home games. The Ramblers are favored by only 1.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Loyola Chicago -1.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Loyola Chicago Betting Records & Stats

Loyola Chicago and its opponents have gone over 141.5 combined points in three of seven games this season.

Loyola Chicago has an average total of 138.5 in its outings this year, 3.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Ramblers are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Loyola Chicago has been favored four times and won three of those games.

The Ramblers have a record of 3-1 when favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from Loyola Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Loyola Chicago 3 42.9% 70.5 148.7 68.0 136.2 143.9 Tulsa 4 66.7% 78.2 148.7 68.2 136.2 149.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Loyola Chicago Insights & Trends

The 70.5 points per game the Ramblers put up are only 2.3 more points than the Golden Hurricane give up (68.2).

Loyola Chicago is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 68.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Loyola Chicago 2-5-0 2-3 2-5-0 Tulsa 4-2-0 0-1 4-2-0

Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Loyola Chicago Tulsa 6-8 Home Record 4-10 3-8 Away Record 0-12 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 1-10-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.5 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.6 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.