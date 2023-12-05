Tuesday's game between the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-3) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-2) at Donald W. Reynolds Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-71, with Loyola Chicago securing the victory. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on December 5.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 72, Tulsa 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola Chicago (-0.9)

Loyola Chicago (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 142.4

Tulsa is 4-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Loyola Chicago's 2-5-0 ATS record. The Golden Hurricane have a 4-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Ramblers have a record of 2-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights

The Ramblers' +20 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.5 points per game (262nd in college basketball) while giving up 68.0 per contest (115th in college basketball).

Loyola Chicago comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.7 boards. It grabs 32.5 rebounds per game (215th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.8.

Loyola Chicago knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (121st in college basketball) at a 34.6% rate (133rd in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 its opponents make, shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc.

Loyola Chicago has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.6 per game (230th in college basketball) while forcing 11.0 (269th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.