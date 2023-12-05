The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-3) will look to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Loyola Chicago Stats Insights

The Ramblers are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 38.3% the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents.

In games Loyola Chicago shoots higher than 38.3% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The Golden Hurricane are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Ramblers sit at 216th.

The Ramblers put up 70.5 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 68.2 the Golden Hurricane give up.

Loyola Chicago is 4-0 when scoring more than 68.2 points.

Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Loyola Chicago performed better when playing at home last season, posting 71.1 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game away from home.

The Ramblers ceded 71.2 points per game last season at home, which was 3.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (74.8).

Looking at three-pointers, Loyola Chicago performed better in home games last year, averaging 7.1 treys per game with a 34.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage away from home.

Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule