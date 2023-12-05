Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you live in Knox County, Illinois and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Knox County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Abingdon-Avon High School at Hamilton High School - West Hancock
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Hamilton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brimfield High School at RW Cougars Co-op
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Oneida, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Quincy Senior High School at Galesburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- Conference: Western Big 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knoxville High School at Illinois Valley Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Chillicothe, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
