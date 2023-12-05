If you live in Knox County, Illinois and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Knox County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Abingdon-Avon High School at Hamilton High School - West Hancock

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5

6:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Hamilton, IL

Hamilton, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brimfield High School at RW Cougars Co-op

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5

6:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Oneida, IL

Oneida, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Quincy Senior High School at Galesburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Galesburg, IL

Galesburg, IL Conference: Western Big 6

Western Big 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Knoxville High School at Illinois Valley Central High School