Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Kendall County, Illinois today.

Kendall County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Earlville High School at Newark Illinois High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 5

5:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Newark, IL

Newark, IL Conference: Little Ten

Little Ten How to Stream: Watch Here

Oswego East High School at West Aurora High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

6:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Sandwich High School at Plano High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Plano, IL

Plano, IL Conference: Interstate Eight

Interstate Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Ottawa Township High School at Plano High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Plano, IL

Plano, IL Conference: Interstate Eight

Interstate Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Islamic Foundation School at Yorkville Christian High School