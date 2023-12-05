Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kane County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Kane County, Illinois today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oswego East High School at West Aurora High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Aurora, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Illinois Math and Science Academy at Indian Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Shabbona, IL
- Conference: Little Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mooseheart High School at Harvest Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Elgin, IL
- Conference: Northeastern Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Edward High School at Chicago Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Palos Heights, IL
- Conference: Metro Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geneva High School at Lake Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Roselle, IL
- Conference: DuKane
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Macomb High School at Farmington Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Farmington, IL
- Conference: Prairieland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Aurora Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DePaul College Prep High Scool at Aurora Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.