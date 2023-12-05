If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Kane County, Illinois today, we've got the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oswego East High School at West Aurora High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

6:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Illinois Math and Science Academy at Indian Creek High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 5

6:45 PM CT on December 5 Location: Shabbona, IL

Shabbona, IL Conference: Little Ten

Little Ten How to Stream: Watch Here

Mooseheart High School at Harvest Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Elgin, IL

Elgin, IL Conference: Northeastern Athletic

Northeastern Athletic How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Edward High School at Chicago Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Palos Heights, IL

Palos Heights, IL Conference: Metro Suburban

Metro Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Geneva High School at Lake Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Roselle, IL

Roselle, IL Conference: DuKane

DuKane How to Stream: Watch Here

Macomb High School at Farmington Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Farmington, IL

Farmington, IL Conference: Prairieland

Prairieland How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Aurora Christian High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

DePaul College Prep High Scool at Aurora Central Catholic High School