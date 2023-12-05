Can we count on Joey Anderson finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the Nashville Predators at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Joey Anderson score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

Anderson is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Predators.

Anderson has zero points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 77 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

