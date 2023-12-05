Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jo Daviess County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If you live in Jo Daviess County, Illinois and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jo Daviess County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dakota High School at River Ridge High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Hanover, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durand High School at Warren High School - Warren
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Warren, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Galena High School at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Reno, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.