The No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) will look to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 as 3.5-point favorites. The Fighting Illini have won four games in a row. The matchup's over/under is set at 148.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic -3.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fighting Illini Betting Records & Stats

Illinois has played only one game this season that finished with a combined score higher than 148.5 points.

Illinois' games this season have had an average of 136.1 points, 12.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

Illinois are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Illinois will be listed as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Fighting Illini have entered two games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and won each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Illinois has a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 4 50% 83.9 161.5 67.1 125.7 147.4 Illinois 1 16.7% 77.6 161.5 58.6 125.7 145.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Illinois Insights & Trends

The Fighting Illini put up an average of 77.6 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 67.1 the Owls give up.

Illinois has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 5-0 overall record in games it scores more than 67.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 6-2-0 4-2 4-4-0 Illinois 2-4-0 0-0 1-5-0

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Atlantic Illinois 17-0 Home Record 15-2 11-3 Away Record 3-7 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.5 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.