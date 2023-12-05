Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) face the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN.
Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Illinois Players to Watch
- Terrence Shannon Jr.: 19.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dain Dainja: 9.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Ty Rodgers: 7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marcus Domask: 8.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Luke Goode: 8.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Florida Atlantic Top Players (2022-23)
- Johnell Davis: 13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alijah Martin: 13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Vladislav Goldin: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Nicholas Boyd: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bryan Greenlee: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Illinois Rank
|Illinois AVG
|Florida Atlantic AVG
|Florida Atlantic Rank
|115th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|77.8
|39th
|88th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|65.3
|46th
|24th
|35.3
|Rebounds
|35.9
|13th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|91st
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|9.6
|14th
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|14.4
|81st
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
