Tuesday's game between the No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) and No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) squaring off at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 73-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida Atlantic, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET on December 5.

Based on our computer prediction, Illinois is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 2.5. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 146.5 total.

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Florida Atlantic -2.5

Florida Atlantic -2.5 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): Florida Atlantic -140, Illinois +115

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 73, Illinois 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Illinois (+2.5)



Illinois (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (146.5)



Florida Atlantic's record against the spread this season is 6-2-0, and Illinois' is 2-4-0. The Owls have hit the over in four games, while Fighting Illini games have gone over one time. The teams combine to score 161.5 points per game, 15 more points than this matchup's total.

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini put up 77.6 points per game (125th in college basketball) while allowing 58.6 per outing (seventh in college basketball). They have a +133 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 19.0 points per game.

Illinois ranks first in the country at 45.3 rebounds per game. That's 14.2 more than the 31.1 its opponents average.

Illinois knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball) while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc (195th in college basketball). It is making 3.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.1 per game at 27.9%.

Illinois has committed 12.7 turnovers per game (242nd in college basketball), 4.0 more than the 8.7 it forces (352nd in college basketball).

