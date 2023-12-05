Tuesday's contest at Madison Square Garden has the No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) taking on the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at 6:30 PM ET (on December 5). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 73-72 win for Florida Atlantic, so expect a competitive matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Illinois is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 2.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 147.5 total.

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Florida Atlantic -2.5

Florida Atlantic -2.5 Point Total: 147.5

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 73, Illinois 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Illinois (+2.5)



Illinois (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)



Florida Atlantic has put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Illinois is 2-4-0. The Owls have a 4-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Fighting Illini have a record of 1-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score 161.5 points per game, 14 more points than this matchup's total.

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini's +133 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.6 points per game (125th in college basketball) while giving up 58.6 per contest (seventh in college basketball).

Illinois wins the rebound battle by 14.2 boards on average. It records 45.3 rebounds per game, first in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.1.

Illinois hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball) at a 32.8% rate (195th in college basketball), compared to the 5.1 per game its opponents make, at a 27.9% rate.

Illinois loses the turnover battle by four per game, committing 12.7 (242nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 8.7.

