Tuesday's contest that pits the No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) against the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at Madison Square Garden is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-72 in favor of Florida Atlantic. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 5.

Based on our computer prediction, Illinois is projected to cover the spread (3.5) versus Florida Atlantic. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 148.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Florida Atlantic -3.5

Florida Atlantic -3.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Florida Atlantic -165, Illinois +140

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 73, Illinois 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Illinois (+3.5)



Illinois (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)



Florida Atlantic is 6-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Illinois' 2-4-0 ATS record. The Owls are 4-4-0 and the Fighting Illini are 1-5-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams score an average of 161.5 points per game, 13 more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini outscore opponents by 19.0 points per game (posting 77.6 points per game, 123rd in college basketball, and allowing 58.6 per contest, seventh in college basketball) and have a +133 scoring differential.

Illinois comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 14.2 boards. It records 45.3 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.1.

Illinois connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball) while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc (196th in college basketball). It is making 3.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.1 per game at 27.9%.

Illinois has lost the turnover battle by four per game, committing 12.7 (241st in college basketball) while forcing 8.7 (352nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.