Tuesday's game between the No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) and the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at Madison Square Garden has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-72, with Florida Atlantic securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 5.

The matchup has no set line.

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 73, Illinois 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida Atlantic (-0.4)

Florida Atlantic (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.6

Illinois is 2-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Florida Atlantic's 6-2-0 ATS record. The Fighting Illini are 1-5-0 and the Owls are 4-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini have a +133 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.0 points per game. They're putting up 77.6 points per game to rank 124th in college basketball and are allowing 58.6 per contest to rank seventh in college basketball.

Illinois wins the rebound battle by 14.2 boards on average. It records 45.3 rebounds per game, which ranks first in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.1 per contest.

Illinois hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball) at a 32.8% rate (196th in college basketball), compared to the 5.1 per game its opponents make at a 27.9% rate.

The Fighting Illini's 94.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 178th in college basketball, and the 71.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank second in college basketball.

Illinois has lost the turnover battle by four turnovers per game, committing 12.7 (241st in college basketball action) while forcing 8.7 (352nd in college basketball).

