Tuesday's game between the No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) and No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) squaring off at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 73-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Florida Atlantic, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on December 5.

According to our computer prediction, Illinois should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 2.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 146.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Florida Atlantic -2.5

Florida Atlantic -2.5 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): Florida Atlantic -140, Illinois +115

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 73, Illinois 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Illinois (+2.5)



Illinois (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (146.5)



Florida Atlantic's record against the spread this season is 6-2-0, and Illinois' is 2-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Owls are 4-4-0 and the Fighting Illini are 1-5-0. The teams combine to score 161.5 points per game, 15.0 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini put up 77.6 points per game (125th in college basketball) while giving up 58.6 per contest (seventh in college basketball). They have a +133 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 19.0 points per game.

Illinois is first in the nation at 45.3 rebounds per game. That's 14.2 more than the 31.1 its opponents average.

Illinois hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball), 3.2 more than its opponents.

Illinois has committed 4.0 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.7 (242nd in college basketball) while forcing 8.7 (352nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.