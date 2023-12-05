The Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The Fighting Illini have won four games in a row.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois matchup in this article.

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-2.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-2.5) 147.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Illinois has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

Florida Atlantic is 6-2-0 ATS this season.

Owls games have gone over the point total four out of eight times this season.

Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 With odds of +6000, Illinois has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

