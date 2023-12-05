How to Watch Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of streaking squads meet when the No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) visit the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The Owls are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Fighting Illini, victors in four in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini's 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
- This season, Illinois has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.6% from the field.
- The Owls are the rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini rank 32nd.
- The Fighting Illini put up 10.5 more points per game (77.6) than the Owls allow (67.1).
- Illinois has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 67.1 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Illinois averaged 77.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 70.
- In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini gave up 7.7 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than on the road (69.8).
- Beyond the arc, Illinois drained fewer treys on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (27.9%) than at home (31.3%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Southern
|W 88-60
|State Farm Center
|11/24/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 84-52
|State Farm Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 76-58
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/5/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/9/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colgate
|-
|State Farm Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.