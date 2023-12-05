If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Henry County, Illinois, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Henry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kewanee High School at Newman Central Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Kewanee, IL

Kewanee, IL Conference: Three Rivers

Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Waupun High School at Cambridge High School