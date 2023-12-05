Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Henry County, Illinois, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Henry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kewanee High School at Newman Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waupun High School at Cambridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Cambridge, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
