Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Greene County, Illinois today? We've got the information.
Greene County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at North Greene High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: White Hall, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western High School at Greenfield High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: White Hall, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Greene High School at Calhoun High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: White Hall, IL
- Conference: Western Illinois Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
