Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Effingham County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Effingham County, Illinois today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Effingham County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Altamont High School at Newton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Newton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
