How to Watch the Eastern Illinois vs. Bradley Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-6) will attempt to end a five-game road losing skid at the Bradley Braves (3-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Illinois vs. Bradley Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers put up an average of 61 points per game, only three fewer points than the 64 the Braves allow.
- Eastern Illinois is 1-2 when it scores more than 64 points.
- Bradley is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 61 points.
- The Braves record 60.7 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 72.4 the Panthers allow.
- This season the Braves are shooting 40.2% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Panthers concede.
- The Panthers shoot 40.2% from the field, just 0.1 lower than the Braves concede.
Eastern Illinois Leaders
- Macy McGlone: 15.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 BLK, 54 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)
- Miah Monahan: 11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30)
- Ellie Buzzelle: 8.6 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
- Lalani Ellis: 9.4 PTS, 47.4 FG%
- Sydney-James Desroches: 3.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%
Eastern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Fresno State
|L 70-60
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 81-78
|The Pit
|12/2/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|L 58-44
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Bradley
|-
|Renaissance Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|North Dakota
|-
|Lantz Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
