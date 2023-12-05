The Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-6) will attempt to end a five-game road losing skid at the Bradley Braves (3-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona

Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona TV: ESPN+

Eastern Illinois vs. Bradley Scoring Comparison

The Panthers put up an average of 61 points per game, only three fewer points than the 64 the Braves allow.

Eastern Illinois is 1-2 when it scores more than 64 points.

Bradley is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 61 points.

The Braves record 60.7 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 72.4 the Panthers allow.

This season the Braves are shooting 40.2% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Panthers concede.

The Panthers shoot 40.2% from the field, just 0.1 lower than the Braves concede.

Eastern Illinois Leaders

Macy McGlone: 15.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 BLK, 54 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)

15.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 BLK, 54 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6) Miah Monahan: 11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30)

11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30) Ellie Buzzelle: 8.6 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

8.6 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Lalani Ellis: 9.4 PTS, 47.4 FG%

9.4 PTS, 47.4 FG% Sydney-James Desroches: 3.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%

Eastern Illinois Schedule