Tuesday's contest between the Bradley Braves (3-4) and Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-6) going head-to-head at Renaissance Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bradley, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

The Panthers are coming off of a 58-44 loss to Loyola Chicago in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Eastern Illinois vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona

Eastern Illinois vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Bradley 66, Eastern Illinois 63

Eastern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Panthers defeated the No. 315-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Valparaiso Beacons, 75-62, on November 12, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Eastern Illinois has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (three).

Eastern Illinois Leaders

Macy McGlone: 15.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 BLK, 54 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)

15.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 BLK, 54 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6) Miah Monahan: 11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30)

11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30) Ellie Buzzelle: 8.6 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

8.6 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Lalani Ellis: 9.4 PTS, 47.4 FG%

9.4 PTS, 47.4 FG% Sydney-James Desroches: 3.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights

The Panthers' -80 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 61 points per game (264th in college basketball) while allowing 72.4 per contest (313th in college basketball).

