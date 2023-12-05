High school basketball is on the schedule today in DuPage County, Illinois, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Universal School at College Preparatory School of America

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 5

5:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Lombard, IL

Lombard, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Nazareth Academy at Hinsdale South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Darien, IL

Darien, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brother Rice High School at IC Catholic Prep

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at St. Francis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Wheaton, IL

Wheaton, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Benet Academy at Joliet Catholic Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Joliet, IL

Joliet, IL Conference: East Suburban Catholic

East Suburban Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Rita High School at Montini Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Lombard, IL

Lombard, IL Conference: Chicago Catholic

Chicago Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

Lisle High School at Herscher High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Herscher, IL

Herscher, IL Conference: Illinois Central 8

Illinois Central 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Geneva High School at Lake Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Roselle, IL

Roselle, IL Conference: DuKane

DuKane How to Stream: Watch Here

Islamic Foundation School at Yorkville Christian High School