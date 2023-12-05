Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Douglas County, Illinois, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Douglas County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School at Tuscola High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Tuscola, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran School Association High School at Arthur Christian School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Arthur, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.