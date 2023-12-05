Tuesday's game that pits the Green Bay Phoenix (5-2) against the DePaul Blue Demons (4-4) at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 74-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Green Bay. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 5.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Blue Demons suffered a 102-64 loss to Michigan State.

DePaul vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

DePaul vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 74, DePaul 67

DePaul Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Blue Demons took down the Loyola Chicago Ramblers at home on November 26 by a score of 93-72.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Blue Demons are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.

DePaul has two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.

DePaul has four wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

DePaul 2023-24 Best Wins

93-72 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 233) on November 26

85-62 over Howard (No. 250) on November 20

77-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 285) on November 6

99-52 at home over Stonehill (No. 354) on November 9

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 20.9 PTS, 8 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

20.9 PTS, 8 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Kate Clarke: 15.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (21-for-51)

15.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (21-for-51) Jorie Allen: 11.3 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

11.3 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Katlyn Gilbert: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 34.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 34.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Michelle Sidor: 9.9 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 45 3PT% (18-for-40)

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons' +56 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by seven points per game) is a result of scoring 79 points per game (47th in college basketball) while giving up 72 per contest (307th in college basketball).

