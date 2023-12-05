Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in DeKalb County, Illinois today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
DeKalb County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Illinois Math and Science Academy at Indian Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Shabbona, IL
- Conference: Little Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sandwich High School at Plano High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Plano, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LaMoille High School at Hinckley-Big Rock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Hinckley, IL
- Conference: Little Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochelle Township High School at Sycamore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Sycamore, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
