Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dyett High School at Perspectives Leadership Academy

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 5

Chicago, IL Conference: Chicago Public - White South

Chicago Public - White South

Lindblom Math and Science Academy at Kenwood Academy High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 5

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Kenwood Academy High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 5

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

King College Prep High School at Solorio Academy High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 5

Chicago, IL Conference: Chicago Public - White Central

Chicago Public - White Central

Union High School at Red Hill High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 5

Bridgeport, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Universal School at College Preparatory School of America

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 5

Lombard, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tinley Park High School at Shepard High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

Palos Heights, IL Conference: South Suburban

South Suburban

Francis W Parker Upper School at Lake Forest Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

Lake Forest, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Richards High School - Oak Lawn at Lemont High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

Lemont, IL Conference: South Suburban

South Suburban

TBD at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Horizon Sciences Academy at Lycee Francais de Chicago

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chicago Bulls Academy at Evanston Township High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

Evanston, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Latin School of Chicago at Riverside-Brookfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

Riverside, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Marian Catholic High School at St. Patrick High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

Chicago, IL Conference: East Suburban Catholic

East Suburban Catholic

Loyola Academy at Providence St. Mel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

Chicago, IL Conference: Chicago Catholic

Chicago Catholic

Notre Dame College Prep at Carmel Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

Mundelein, IL Conference: East Suburban Catholic

East Suburban Catholic

Brother Rice High School at IC Catholic Prep

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

Elmhurst, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Edward High School at Chicago Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

Palos Heights, IL Conference: Metro Suburban

Metro Suburban

St. Rita High School at Montini Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

Lombard, IL Conference: Chicago Catholic

Chicago Catholic

Rochelle Zell Jewish High School at Walther Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

Melrose Park, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

DePaul College Prep High Scool at Aurora Central Catholic High School