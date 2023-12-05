Can we expect Connor Murphy finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Nashville Predators at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Murphy stats and insights

Murphy is yet to score through 23 games this season.

He has not scored against the Predators this season in one game (zero shots).

Murphy has no points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Murphy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:29 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:49 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:39 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:01 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:00 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:52 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

