The Chicago Blackhawks, Connor Bedard among them, play the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, at United Center. Fancy a wager on Bedard in the Blackhawks-Predators matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Connor Bedard vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bedard Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Bedard has averaged 19:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -14.

Bedard has scored a goal in a game nine times this season over 23 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Bedard has recorded a point in a game 16 times this year over 23 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In eight of 23 games this season, Bedard has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Bedard's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he goes over.

Bedard has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bedard Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are conceding 77 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 23 Games 1 20 Points 1 11 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

