Champaign County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Marshall High School - Marshall at Unity High School - Tolono

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 5

Location: Tolono, IL

Tolono, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Calvary Christian Academy at Fisher High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 5

Location: Fisher, IL

Fisher, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

The High School of Saint Thomas More at Oakwood High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5

Location: Fithian, IL

Fithian, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Rantoul High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

Location: Rantoul, IL

Rantoul, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Urbana High School