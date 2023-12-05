Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Calhoun County, Illinois, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Calhoun County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Greene High School at Calhoun High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: White Hall, IL
- Conference: Western Illinois Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
