Bookmakers have set player props for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Julius Randle and others when the Milwaukee Bucks host the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +114) 0.5 (Over: +154)
  • The 29.9 points Antetokounmpo has scored per game this season is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Tuesday (30.5).
  • He has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (10.8) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (11.5).
  • Antetokounmpo has averaged 4.9 assists per game this season, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (5.5).
  • Antetokounmpo has averaged 0.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (0.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -154) 6.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +114)
  • The 25.5-point total set for Damian Lillard on Tuesday equals his average on the season.
  • He averages 1.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 3.5.
  • Lillard has averaged 6.9 assists this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.
  • He 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM
12.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -179)
  • Brook Lopez is averaging 13.5 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.0 higher than Tuesday's over/under.
  • His rebounding average -- 4.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
  • Lopez's 1.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -102) 9.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: -149)
  • Tuesday's over/under for Randle is 21.5 points, 1.1 more than his season average.
  • He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 9.5).
  • Randle averages 5.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Tuesday.
  • Randle averages 1.6 made three-pointers, 0.1 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -135) 5.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: -169)
  • The 24.9 points Jalen Brunson has scored per game this season is 2.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Tuesday (27.5).
  • He has pulled down 3.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (3.5).
  • Tuesday's assist over/under for Brunson (5.5) is the same as his year-long assist average.
  • Brunson has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

