Top Player Prop Bets for Bucks vs. Knicks on December 5, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Julius Randle and others when the Milwaukee Bucks host the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (Over: -104)
|11.5 (Over: -104)
|5.5 (Over: +114)
|0.5 (Over: +154)
- The 29.9 points Antetokounmpo has scored per game this season is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Tuesday (30.5).
- He has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (10.8) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (11.5).
- Antetokounmpo has averaged 4.9 assists per game this season, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (5.5).
- Antetokounmpo has averaged 0.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (0.5).
Damian Lillard Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: -154)
|6.5 (Over: -147)
|3.5 (Over: +114)
- The 25.5-point total set for Damian Lillard on Tuesday equals his average on the season.
- He averages 1.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 3.5.
- Lillard has averaged 6.9 assists this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.
- He 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
Brook Lopez Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -102)
|5.5 (Over: +114)
|1.5 (Over: -179)
- Brook Lopez is averaging 13.5 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.0 higher than Tuesday's over/under.
- His rebounding average -- 4.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
- Lopez's 1.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Tuesday.
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -102)
|9.5 (Over: -111)
|4.5 (Over: -135)
|1.5 (Over: -149)
- Tuesday's over/under for Randle is 21.5 points, 1.1 more than his season average.
- He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 9.5).
- Randle averages 5.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Tuesday.
- Randle averages 1.6 made three-pointers, 0.1 more than his over/under on Tuesday.
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: +100)
|3.5 (Over: -135)
|5.5 (Over: -135)
|2.5 (Over: -169)
- The 24.9 points Jalen Brunson has scored per game this season is 2.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Tuesday (27.5).
- He has pulled down 3.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (3.5).
- Tuesday's assist over/under for Brunson (5.5) is the same as his year-long assist average.
- Brunson has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).
