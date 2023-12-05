Bookmakers have set player props for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Julius Randle and others when the Milwaukee Bucks host the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG

TNT, BSWI, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +114) 0.5 (Over: +154)

The 29.9 points Antetokounmpo has scored per game this season is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Tuesday (30.5).

He has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (10.8) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 4.9 assists per game this season, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (5.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 0.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (0.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -154) 6.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +114)

The 25.5-point total set for Damian Lillard on Tuesday equals his average on the season.

He averages 1.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 3.5.

Lillard has averaged 6.9 assists this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -179)

Brook Lopez is averaging 13.5 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.0 higher than Tuesday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 4.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Lopez's 1.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -102) 9.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: -149)

Tuesday's over/under for Randle is 21.5 points, 1.1 more than his season average.

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 9.5).

Randle averages 5.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Randle averages 1.6 made three-pointers, 0.1 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -135) 5.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: -169)

The 24.9 points Jalen Brunson has scored per game this season is 2.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Tuesday (27.5).

He has pulled down 3.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (3.5).

Tuesday's assist over/under for Brunson (5.5) is the same as his year-long assist average.

Brunson has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.