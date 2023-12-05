How to Watch the Bradley vs. Eastern Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-6) will try to end a four-game losing streak when visiting the Bradley Braves (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Renaissance Coliseum.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Bradley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bradley vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers' 61.0 points per game are just 3.0 fewer points than the 64.0 the Braves give up to opponents.
- Eastern Illinois has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 64.0 points.
- Bradley has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.0 points.
- The Braves score 60.7 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 72.4 the Panthers allow.
- This season the Braves are shooting 40.2% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Panthers give up.
- The Panthers shoot 40.2% from the field, just 0.1 lower than the Braves allow.
Bradley Leaders
- Alex Rouse: 10.1 PTS, 48.1 FG%
- Halli Poock: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)
- Kaylen Nelson: 15.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
- Isis Fitch: 5.0 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Ruba Abo Hashesh: 8.2 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
Bradley Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|L 64-57
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Butler
|L 67-46
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|Lindenwood (MO)
|W 63-56
|Renaissance Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Renaissance Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|Quincy
|-
|Renaissance Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
