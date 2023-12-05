The Akron Zips (4-3) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Bradley Braves (6-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena as only 1.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bradley vs. Akron Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: James A. Rhodes Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Akron -1.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Braves Betting Records & Stats

Bradley has played six games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 139.5 points.

Bradley's games this year have had a 146.5-point total on average, 7.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Bradley's ATS record is 5-3-0 this season.

Bradley came away victorious in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Braves have played as an underdog of +105 or more once this season and won that game.

Bradley has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Bradley vs. Akron Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Akron 3 60% 76.4 151.7 67.4 138.7 140.7 Bradley 6 75% 75.3 151.7 71.3 138.7 139.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Bradley Insights & Trends

The Braves average 7.9 more points per game (75.3) than the Zips give up (67.4).

Bradley is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when it scores more than 67.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bradley vs. Akron Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Akron 3-2-0 1-1 3-2-0 Bradley 5-3-0 1-0 7-1-0

Bradley vs. Akron Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Akron Bradley 15-1 Home Record 15-1 5-6 Away Record 8-5 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 11-2-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.2 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.