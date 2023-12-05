Tuesday's contest that pits the Bradley Braves (3-4) against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-6) at Renaissance Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bradley, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM on December 5.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Braves claimed a 63-56 win against Lindenwood (MO).

Bradley vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona

Bradley vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Bradley 66, Eastern Illinois 63

Bradley Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Braves took down the Elon Phoenix on November 22 by a score of 66-59.

Bradley has two losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in Division 1.

Bradley 2023-24 Best Wins

66-59 over Elon (No. 269) on November 22

63-56 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 341) on December 2

65-62 at home over Central Michigan (No. 355) on November 12

Bradley Leaders

Alex Rouse: 10.1 PTS, 48.1 FG%

10.1 PTS, 48.1 FG% Halli Poock: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Kaylen Nelson: 15.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

15.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Isis Fitch: 5.0 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

5.0 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Ruba Abo Hashesh: 8.2 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

Bradley Performance Insights

The Braves have been outscored by 3.3 points per game (scoring 60.7 points per game to rank 267th in college basketball while allowing 64.0 per contest to rank 177th in college basketball) and have a -23 scoring differential overall.

