The Akron Zips (4-3) aim to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Bradley Braves (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Akron vs. Bradley matchup in this article.

Bradley vs. Akron Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bradley vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Bradley vs. Akron Betting Trends

Bradley has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

The Braves have covered the spread when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Akron has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

So far this season, three out of the Zips' five games have gone over the point total.

