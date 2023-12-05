The Akron Zips (4-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the Bradley Braves (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Bradley vs. Akron Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Bradley Stats Insights

The Braves are shooting 46.0% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 44.9% the Zips' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Bradley has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Zips are the rebounding team in the country, the Braves rank 293rd.

The Braves put up 7.9 more points per game (75.3) than the Zips allow their opponents to score (67.4).

Bradley is 5-2 when it scores more than 67.4 points.

Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Bradley scored 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 66.2 away.

In 2022-23, the Braves conceded 9.8 fewer points per game at home (56.5) than on the road (66.3).

Beyond the arc, Bradley made fewer trifectas on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.4%) than at home (40.4%) too.

Bradley Upcoming Schedule