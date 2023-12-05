The Akron Zips (4-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the Bradley Braves (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Bradley vs. Akron Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bradley Stats Insights

  • The Braves are shooting 46.0% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 44.9% the Zips' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Bradley has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Zips are the rebounding team in the country, the Braves rank 293rd.
  • The Braves put up 7.9 more points per game (75.3) than the Zips allow their opponents to score (67.4).
  • Bradley is 5-2 when it scores more than 67.4 points.

Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Bradley scored 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 66.2 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Braves conceded 9.8 fewer points per game at home (56.5) than on the road (66.3).
  • Beyond the arc, Bradley made fewer trifectas on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.4%) than at home (40.4%) too.

Bradley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Vermont W 79-70 Carver Arena
11/29/2023 @ Murray State L 79-72 CFSB Center
12/2/2023 Indiana State L 85-77 Carver Arena
12/5/2023 @ Akron - James A. Rhodes Arena
12/15/2023 Cleveland State - Carver Arena
12/18/2023 Duquesne - The LeBron James Arena

