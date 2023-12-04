Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Lee County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dixon High School at Rochelle Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Rochelle, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.