The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (11-7) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 233.5 in the matchup.

Kings vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -4.5 233.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento and its opponents have gone over 233.5 combined points in 12 of 18 games this season.

Sacramento's contests this year have an average point total of 233.2, 0.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Kings have a 10-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Sacramento has entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won seven, or 58.3%, of those games.

Sacramento has played as a favorite of -190 or more twice this season and won both games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Kings.

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 233.5 points in seven of 21 games this season.

New Orleans' games this season have had an average of 227.2 points, 6.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

New Orleans is 12-9-0 ATS this year.

The Pelicans have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (61.5%) in those contests.

New Orleans has a record of 2-3 when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by oddsmakers this season.

New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

Kings vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 12 66.7% 116.5 230.5 116.7 229.9 232.4 Pelicans 7 33.3% 114.0 230.5 113.2 229.9 227.5

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.

Six of Kings' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Sacramento has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered four times in eight games when playing at home, and it has covered six times in 10 games on the road.

The Kings record 116.5 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 113.2 the Pelicans give up.

Sacramento is 8-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall when scoring more than 113.2 points.

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

New Orleans has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Pelicans have gone over the total three times.

New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .750 (9-3-0). On the road, it is .333 (3-6-0).

The Pelicans average only 2.7 fewer points per game (114.0) than the Kings give up (116.7).

New Orleans has put together a 7-2 ATS record and a 6-3 overall record in games it scores more than 116.7 points.

Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Kings and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 10-8 1-1 10-8 Pelicans 12-9 3-2 9-12

Kings vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Kings Pelicans 116.5 Points Scored (PG) 114.0 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 8-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-2 10-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-3 116.7 Points Allowed (PG) 113.2 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 5-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-3 4-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-3

