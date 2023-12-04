At TIAA Bank Field on Monday, December 4, the Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Cincinnati Bengals, beginning at 8:15 PM ET. The Jaguars should be victorious, according to our computer model -- continue scrolling to find more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Jaguars are averaging 23.1 points per game on offense (11th in NFL), and they rank 11th on the other side of the ball with 20.5 points allowed per game. The Bengals have sputtering defensively, ranking worst with 389.3 total yards allowed per game. They have been more effective offensively, compiling 291.7 total yards per contest (27th-ranked).

Jaguars vs. Bengals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bengals (+10) Over (40) Jaguars 25, Bengals 17

Jaguars Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Jaguars an 83.3% chance to win.

Jacksonville has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

A total of five out of 11 Jacksonville games this season have hit the over.

Jaguars games average 44.4 total points per game this season, 4.4 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Bengals Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 21.1% chance of a victory for the Bengals.

Cincinnati has put together a 4-6-1 record against the spread this year.

In 2023, five Cincinnati games have gone over the point total.

The average total for Bengals games is 44.8 points, 4.8 more than this game's over/under.

Jaguars vs. Bengals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville 23.1 20.5 20.5 21.5 26.2 19.2 Cincinnati 19.3 22 20.2 20 18.2 24.4

